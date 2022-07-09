Previous
Older than me by tinley23
332 / 365

Older than me

I have this book (Westward Ho! by Charles Kingsley). The award sticker date (1915) shows that not only is it considerably older than me but also older than my parents, and possibly even their parents! It is clear that the recipient had only read up to page 29 as the rest of the pages remain ‘unopened’ (I had to look it up). The definition of Unopened is:

“UNOPENED
This means that the leaves of a book issued entirely untrimmed (and therefore having the folding of its component sections still intact at the top and fore-edges) have not been severed from their neighbours with the paper-knife. It must not be confused, as it often is by philistines, with UNCUT.1”
🤣
9th July 2022 9th Jul 22

Ellen Bogenschutz ace
A very cool possession. I wonder if the "unopened" pages make it more valuable? The illustrations are terrific.
July 9th, 2022  
Lesley ace
@theredcamera Hmm maybe, although the rigidly stuck award sticker would probably outweigh it.
July 9th, 2022  
