Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 367
Wind
Although it was windy today, it was also extremely wet and violent out there, so I’m afraid I cheated a little and went for this instead. To atone , I shall make it my next read 😊
7th September 2022
7th Sep 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2351
photos
116
followers
110
following
100% complete
View this month »
360
361
362
363
364
365
366
367
Latest from all albums
1242
1243
363
364
365
366
367
1244
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
7th September 2022 8:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
book
,
wind
,
sep22words
Boxplayer
ace
Thought that was my picture for a moment as I've got this book. Very atmospheric of a bygone Barcelona.
September 7th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
I really enjoyed this and have read all of his books. Sadly he passed away 2 years ago.
September 7th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close