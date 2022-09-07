Previous
Wind by tinley23
Wind

Although it was windy today, it was also extremely wet and violent out there, so I’m afraid I cheated a little and went for this instead. To atone , I shall make it my next read 😊
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Boxplayer ace
Thought that was my picture for a moment as I've got this book. Very atmospheric of a bygone Barcelona.
September 7th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
I really enjoyed this and have read all of his books. Sadly he passed away 2 years ago.
September 7th, 2022  
