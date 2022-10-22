Sign up
Photo 395
Face
One of the carvings on the choir stalls in St Matthew’s Church, Walsall.
22nd October 2022
22nd Oct 22
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2402
photos
117
followers
106
following
Tags
face
,
wood
,
carving
,
walsall
,
oct22words
