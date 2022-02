We came across this beautiful building by chance when we cut down a side road on our way to the city centre. Although it wasn’t an open day, the caretaker spotted us taking photos and reading the signs, and let us in to the courtyard. It is really lovely behind this frontage, with a number of doors leading to small houses all around the yard. A quick look on wiki later was very interesting. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ford's_Hospital