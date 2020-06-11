Previous
Skylark ascending
121 / 365

Skylark ascending

There are a lot of these in the fields around here and their song is fantastic. They are so small that it is really hard for me to see them, but out walking today this one rose from the field just as I was taking a shot. I was chuffed.
11th June 2020 11th Jun 20

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England.
