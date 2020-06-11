Sign up
Skylark ascending
There are a lot of these in the fields around here and their song is fantastic. They are so small that it is really hard for me to see them, but out walking today this one rose from the field just as I was taking a shot. I was chuffed.
11th June 2020
11th Jun 20
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Tags
bird
,
landscape
,
field
,
skylark
,
lark
,
landscape-28
