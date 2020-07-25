Chatsworth House Library

My sister and I thought how wonderful it would be to sit here for an hour or two each day, just reading quietly. A bit more information below if you're interested:



Chatsworth Library remains one of the largest private libraries in the UK. There are approximately 30,000 volumes in the collection.



The age of the books varies hugely. A significant proportion of the collection is over 400 years old including several hundred Incunabula (books printed before 1501). However, most of the works here were published between 1600 and 1850. At first glance, the library may appear to be a settled and coherent entity but it is more accurate to think of it as a collection of other libraries mixed in with a multitude of books bought and acquired over the centuries by members of the Cavendish family.