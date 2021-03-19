Previous
Spring by tinley23
Spring

I do love the green at this time of year
Lesley

Me too. The greens always look tired later in the summer. Lovely carpet of daffs.
March 19th, 2021  
Wendy ace
The greens AND the yellows!
A beautiful carpet of daffodils.
March 19th, 2021  
