Photo 399
Bench
I was a bit early for my bus back from Lichfield, so I went to sit on one of their newly installed benches. The benches are made from recycled plastic, and I really liked all the squirly patterns.
13th July 2021
13th Jul 21
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Photo Details
Tags
bench
,
recycled
,
lichfield
,
eotb-134
moni kozi
ace
A great abstract!
July 13th, 2021
