Previous
Next
Bench by tinley23
Photo 399

Bench

I was a bit early for my bus back from Lichfield, so I went to sit on one of their newly installed benches. The benches are made from recycled plastic, and I really liked all the squirly patterns.
13th July 2021 13th Jul 21

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
109% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
A great abstract!
July 13th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise