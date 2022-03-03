Previous
Sharing is caring, guys by tinley23
Photo 526

Sharing is caring, guys

The daily battle between these two to win the leftovers at the breakfast tables at the hotel
3rd March 2022 3rd Mar 22

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details

Lin ace
An excellent candid (my money's on the bird)
March 9th, 2022  
Lesley ace
@linnypinny You’re right. The cat backed off every time.
March 9th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha -- not the best of friends when leftovers are in the question ! A great candid !
March 10th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
That's too funny!
March 10th, 2022  
