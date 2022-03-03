Sign up
Photo 526
Sharing is caring, guys
The daily battle between these two to win the leftovers at the breakfast tables at the hotel
3rd March 2022
3rd Mar 22
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Tags
cat
barcelona
rooster
Lin
ace
An excellent candid (my money's on the bird)
March 9th, 2022
Lesley
ace
@linnypinny
You’re right. The cat backed off every time.
March 9th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha -- not the best of friends when leftovers are in the question ! A great candid !
March 10th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
That's too funny!
March 10th, 2022
