Photo 527
Kensington Oval
Thoroughly modern national cricket ground in Barbados
4th March 2022
4th Mar 22
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2039
photos
114
followers
115
following
144% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
Away from home
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
4th March 2022 12:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cricket
,
barbados
Suzanne
ace
Wow!
March 11th, 2022
