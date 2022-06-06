Previous
Phlomis russeliana by tinley23
Photo 553

Phlomis russeliana

I’m definitely getting some of this loveliness for my garden
6th June 2022 6th Jun 22

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Phil Sandford ace
Saw these yesterday and took a photograph purely to identify what they are to get some for my garden. Thank you for saving me half the job. Aren’t they brilliant.
June 10th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh they reallyl are something!
June 10th, 2022  
