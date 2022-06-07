Previous
Gnarly by tinley23
Photo 551

Gnarly

From a short distance away I was convinced I could see sculpted heads/faces in this, but when I got close I could see it was just an awesome collection of gnarly burrs.
7th June 2022

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
moni kozi
This is a natural art gallery
June 8th, 2022  
