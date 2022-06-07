Sign up
Photo 551
Gnarly
From a short distance away I was convinced I could see sculpted heads/faces in this, but when I got close I could see it was just an awesome collection of gnarly burrs.
7th June 2022
7th Jun 22
1
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2194
photos
114
followers
114
following
544
545
546
547
548
549
550
551
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Away from home
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
7th June 2022 1:36pm
Tags
tree
,
trunk
,
burrs
,
petworth
moni kozi
ace
This is a natural art gallery
June 8th, 2022
