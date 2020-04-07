Sign up
240 / 365
Mademoiselle Poupée - Week 14: Mademoiselle and...
...the usurpers!
Mademoiselle P is not happy - not happy at all - at being evicted from her normal Saturday spot by the White Knight and his band of cohorts. There may be tears before bedtime... but whose?!
BoB as usual.
7th April 2020
7th Apr 20
3
3
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Doubletakes
X-T2
Taken
7th April 2020 10:26am
Public
white-knight
chess-men
mamselle-poupée
KV
ace
Kind of creepy but very cool.
April 7th, 2020
Mark Prince
ace
Angry baby and upset chessmen !!
No one is happy today !
April 7th, 2020
SwChappell
ace
Cool but creepy. Great job!
April 7th, 2020
