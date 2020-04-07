Previous
Mademoiselle Poupée - Week 14: Mademoiselle and... by vignouse
240 / 365

Mademoiselle Poupée - Week 14: Mademoiselle and...

...the usurpers!

Mademoiselle P is not happy - not happy at all - at being evicted from her normal Saturday spot by the White Knight and his band of cohorts. There may be tears before bedtime... but whose?!

BoB as usual.
7th April 2020 7th Apr 20

Richard Sayer

ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
65% complete

View this month »

KV ace
Kind of creepy but very cool.
April 7th, 2020  
Mark Prince ace
Angry baby and upset chessmen !!
No one is happy today !
April 7th, 2020  
SwChappell ace
Cool but creepy. Great job!
April 7th, 2020  
