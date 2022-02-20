Previous
Get Pushed 499 - Paper Play by vignouse
Get Pushed 499 - Paper Play

This is for Get Pushed 499 where I was challenged by @kali66 to do 'Paper Play' - way out of my comfort zone so this is the best I could manage..

Needs to be viewed on black.
20th February 2022 20th Feb 22

Richard Sayer

@vignouse
So, the many demands on my time finally caught up with me at the end of September and I had 3 months off - crazy...
kali ace
I think you will find that was my push! haha
valiant effort
February 21st, 2022  
Richard Sayer ace
@kali66 Sorry Kali - I did a 'cut and paste' and forgot to edit after!

A measly offering for your challenge but I was waaay out of my comfort zone on this one.
February 21st, 2022  
kali ace
@vignouse thats the idea ;)
February 21st, 2022  
Richard Sayer ace
@kali66 I know, I know... but it doesn't fit in with trying to do 'Flash of Red February' and all the other other chores that life is throwing at me! I did my best - in the circumstances!
February 21st, 2022  
