246 / 365
Get Pushed 499 - Paper Play
This is for Get Pushed 499 where I was challenged by
@kali66
to do 'Paper Play' - way out of my comfort zone so this is the best I could manage..
Needs to be viewed on black.
20th February 2022
20th Feb 22
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So, the many demands on my time finally caught up with me at the end of September and I had 3 months off - crazy...
Doubletakes
X-Pro1
21st February 2022 12:31am
Tags
theme-blackwhite
,
getpushed-499
kali
ace
I think you will find that was my push! haha
valiant effort
February 21st, 2022
Richard Sayer
ace
@kali66
Sorry Kali - I did a 'cut and paste' and forgot to edit after!
A measly offering for your challenge but I was waaay out of my comfort zone on this one.
February 21st, 2022
kali
ace
@vignouse
thats the idea ;)
February 21st, 2022
Richard Sayer
ace
@kali66
I know, I know... but it doesn't fit in with trying to do 'Flash of Red February' and all the other other chores that life is throwing at me! I did my best - in the circumstances!
February 21st, 2022
