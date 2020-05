Mademoiselle Poupée - Week 17: Mademoiselle P...

...goes from bad to worse. Two weeks ago - in a sulk about being ousted from her Saturday spot by the White Night - she took to the bottle. I confiscated it, so last week she took to sulking and plotting in the dark... to no avail. Result - this week she's back on the bottle big time! (She said she had to take her hair band off because she was too hot.)



On black is best... the darker the better!