231 / 365
Birdie walk
Not the best of weather today but managed to get out for a windy walk.
6th February 2022
6th Feb 22
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
birds
egret
bunting
Diana
Lovely collage of all the birds you saw.
February 6th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
Nice collage.
February 6th, 2022
JackieR
We've had glorious weather for a walk today, even shadows were cast. Interesting birds and I really like how you lined up the highlight on the water with the border on the right.
February 6th, 2022
*lynn
lovely collage
February 6th, 2022
bruni
Like the collage.
February 6th, 2022
