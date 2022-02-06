Previous
Birdie walk by wakelys
231 / 365

Birdie walk

Not the best of weather today but managed to get out for a windy walk.
6th February 2022 6th Feb 22

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Diana ace
Lovely collage of all the birds you saw.
February 6th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Nice collage.
February 6th, 2022  
JackieR ace
We've had glorious weather for a walk today, even shadows were cast. Interesting birds and I really like how you lined up the highlight on the water with the border on the right.
February 6th, 2022  
*lynn ace
lovely collage
February 6th, 2022  
bruni ace
Like the collage.
February 6th, 2022  
