Sunset by wakelys
Sunset

The crescent moon is having a little rest in the tree. Most evenings we take a walk and never tire of what we see.
4th February 2022 4th Feb 22

Susan Wakely

I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
moni kozi ace
Superb shot
February 4th, 2022  
Diana ace
Neither would I, beautiful shot and scene.
February 4th, 2022  
