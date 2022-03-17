Previous
Headwind
Headwind

Enjoying the feel of the wind blowing directly onto my face whilst on the water this morning. We were playing/trying out different kayaks using peddle power rather than paddle power. Ideal to have both hands free for taking photos.
Susan Wakely

