253 / 365
Headwind
Enjoying the feel of the wind blowing directly onto my face whilst on the water this morning. We were playing/trying out different kayaks using peddle power rather than paddle power. Ideal to have both hands free for taking photos.
17th March 2022
17th Mar 22
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details
Album
Extra
Camera
FinePix XP80 XP81 XP85
Taken
17th March 2022 12:39pm
Tags
sea
sunshine
wind
kayaking
