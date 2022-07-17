Sign up
318 / 365
Flipped & faffed
For the etsooi challenge.
This is one of my Drumstick Aliums that is no bigger than an inch across.
17th July 2022
17th Jul 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
311
312
313
314
315
316
317
318
8
4
Extra
NIKON D5600
17th July 2022 7:43pm
Mags
ace
Pretty color and like your edits.
July 17th, 2022
Suzanne
ace
Excellent edit
July 17th, 2022
Hoopydoo
That really is a brilliant photo in my novice eyes!
July 17th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Thanks for entering
July 17th, 2022
