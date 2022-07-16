Sign up
Previous
Next
317 / 365
The raft race
A fun afternoon watching this annual event. Great weather as well.
16th July 2022
16th Jul 22
0
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1208
photos
127
followers
95
following
86% complete
View this month »
310
311
312
313
314
315
316
317
Latest from all albums
315
887
888
316
889
890
891
317
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Extra
Taken
16th July 2022 4:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
raft
