Zoom burst tree. by wakelys
Zoom burst tree.

I visited Romsey which has a lovely Abbey and hoped to see a lovely Christmas tree but was disappointed so gave it the zoom burst treatment.
Another ICM for my get pushed challenge.
9th December 2022 9th Dec 22

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Lis Lapthorn
Very striking. Great capture.
December 9th, 2022  
