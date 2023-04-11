Sign up
Photo 432
Walking under while flying over.
Under a flyover in the middle of a busy roundabout. I stayed safe as there was a pedestrian pathway.
Linked to my shot in my main album
here
11th April 2023
11th Apr 23
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges.
425
426
427
428
429
430
431
432
1157
429
430
1158
431
1159
432
1160
Views
0
Album
Extra
Tags
scenesoftheroad-55
