Photo 498
Soft
…as a cloud. For World watercolour month.
24th July 2023
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges.
Album
Extra
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
24th July 2023 8:44am
Tags
sky
clouds
wwcm-2023
watercolour-month23
Diana
Beautiful clouds and tones.
July 24th, 2023
Annie D
for get pushed how about a watercolour still life?
July 24th, 2023
Susan Wakely
@annied
thank you Annie. Now that is a challenge on so many levels.
July 24th, 2023
