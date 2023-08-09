Sign up
Photo 510
Life on the street
These scarecrows are quite active when no body is looking..
Another for my get pushed challenge to do a collage that tells a story ( perhaps in the way of a comic strip)
9th August 2023
9th Aug 23
2
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
1790
photos
135
followers
100
following
Tags
scarecrows
,
get-pushed-575
Susan Wakely
ace
@francoise
another for the get pushed challenge.
August 9th, 2023
JackieR
ace
So funny!! All done with the phone app?
August 9th, 2023
