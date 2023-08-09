Previous
Life on the street by wakelys
Photo 510

Life on the street

These scarecrows are quite active when no body is looking..
Another for my get pushed challenge to do a collage that tells a story ( perhaps in the way of a comic strip)
9th August 2023 9th Aug 23

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Susan Wakely ace
@francoise another for the get pushed challenge.
August 9th, 2023  
JackieR ace
So funny!! All done with the phone app?
August 9th, 2023  
