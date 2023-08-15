Previous
Only seven and she beat me by wakelys
Photo 516

Only seven and she beat me

I’m no expert but she seemed to have a good technique aiming mid centre to get a strike.
@grammyn this little leftie is my great niece.
15th August 2023 15th Aug 23

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
141% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Nicely captured! Love to bowl!
August 15th, 2023  
Liz Gooster
Great action shot!
August 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise