There’s no place like Gnome!! by wakelys
There’s no place like Gnome!!

We saw these sweet characters on our evening walk.
22nd August 2023 22nd Aug 23

Susan Wakely

Mags ace
How adorable!
August 22nd, 2023  
JackieR ace
Oh my word, they've added more!!
August 22nd, 2023  
Lis Lapthorn ace
A cheerful little crowd.
August 22nd, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Quite a fun collection.
August 22nd, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Good morning. Great photo
August 22nd, 2023  
Bill ace
A cheerful bunch.
August 22nd, 2023  
