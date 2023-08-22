Sign up
Photo 520
There’s no place like Gnome!!
We saw these sweet characters on our evening walk.
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
6
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
1813
photos
135
followers
100
following
Tags
gnomes
Mags
ace
How adorable!
August 22nd, 2023
JackieR
ace
Oh my word, they've added more!!
August 22nd, 2023
Lis Lapthorn
ace
A cheerful little crowd.
August 22nd, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Quite a fun collection.
August 22nd, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Good morning. Great photo
August 22nd, 2023
Bill
ace
A cheerful bunch.
August 22nd, 2023
