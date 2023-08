Flower power

For my get pushed challenge I was asked to try one or more, of the creative effects in your camera. My LUMIX TZ 90 is mainly used as a quick point and shot to pop in my handbag and I tend to keep it on auto and not explore its other functions. I save that for when using my Nikon.

The effects are Expressive, High key, Mono, silky mono, cross process, bleach bypass, fantasy & sunshine.