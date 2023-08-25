Previous
Confused by wakelys
Photo 522

Confused

My miniature Pear tree is giving a final flourish. I don’t think it realised that the temperature is dropping and autumn is around the corner.
25th August 2023

Susan Wakely

Diana
Fabulous shot of these beautiful blossoms, what a waste ;-)
August 25th, 2023  
Renee Salamon
Such a pretty blossom - is it really out of season?
August 25th, 2023  
