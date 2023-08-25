Sign up
Photo 522
Confused
My miniature Pear tree is giving a final flourish. I don’t think it realised that the temperature is dropping and autumn is around the corner.
25th August 2023
25th Aug 23
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
25th August 2023 8:42am
Tags
flower
,
blossom
,
pear
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of these beautiful blossoms, what a waste ;-)
August 25th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Such a pretty blossom - is it really out of season?
August 25th, 2023
