Photo 523
On our walk today
After a morning of showers we ventured out this afternoon for a lovely walk. Fortunately the rain had passed and the sun was shining.
26th August 2023
26th Aug 23
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
1820
photos
132
followers
98
following
143% complete
View this month »
Tags
walk
,
fields
,
countryside.
Mags
ace
Beautiful captures! I like your collage.
August 26th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
Lovely shots - must have been a nice walk.
August 26th, 2023
