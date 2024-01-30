Previous
Waving goodbye by wakelys
Photo 569

Waving goodbye

Wabi sabi for the 52wc-2024-w5 challenge.
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
155% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Perfectly captured, wonderful detail and colours.
January 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise