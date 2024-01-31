Previous
Frame within a frame by wakelys
Frame within a frame

For my get pushed challenge.
31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
156% complete

Kathy ace
Clever.
January 31st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
@aecasey a sudden panic as going away for the weekend. Been to a photography group today and been sorting frames.
January 31st, 2024  
