Previous
Photo 570
Frame within a frame
For my get pushed challenge.
31st January 2024
31st Jan 24
2
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges.
2025
photos
134
followers
98
following
156% complete
563
564
565
566
567
568
569
570
Tags
frames
,
get-pushed-600
Kathy
ace
Clever.
January 31st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
@aecasey
a sudden panic as going away for the weekend. Been to a photography group today and been sorting frames.
January 31st, 2024
