My Other Sewing Helper by yogiw
186 / 365

My Other Sewing Helper

It was a project-kind-of-weekend! I worked on Libby's Infinity Scarf, her National Parks blanket and Sissy's blanket border. Honey loved the fabric for Libby's blanke!!
29th June 2020 29th Jun 20

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elyse Klemchuk
Hello, sweet Sunny kitty!
June 29th, 2020  
