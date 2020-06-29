Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
186 / 365
My Other Sewing Helper
It was a project-kind-of-weekend! I worked on Libby's Infinity Scarf, her National Parks blanket and Sissy's blanket border. Honey loved the fabric for Libby's blanke!!
29th June 2020
29th Jun 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
2380
photos
18
followers
0
following
50% complete
View this month »
179
180
181
182
183
184
185
186
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
2020 - Year 7
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
27th June 2020 3:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cats
,
honeyw
,
yogiw-projects
,
yogiw-cats
Elyse Klemchuk
Hello, sweet Sunny kitty!
June 29th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close