The Old Winery by yorkshirekiwi
The Old Winery

I'm trying to keep my architecture shots local. This used to be a restaurant and wine bar, but has been abandoned and left to decay. It's an old shot (too hot to go anywhere today), but processed in b&w today
12th February 2020 12th Feb 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
julia ace
Great grungy shot ... It was the place to go once a time ...
February 12th, 2020  
