Rangariri Pub
One of our local pubs. It's just been taken over by new owners. They have started to redecorate and it already looks better. Hope the menu improves too!
15th February 2020
15th Feb 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Album
Themes
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
13th February 2020 8:57am
Tags
pub
,
rangariri
,
for2020
