The morning after the night before

Percy is a bit tired this morning. We were awoken at midnight with a big ginger tom in the house. Obviously came in through the cat flap for some food. Sapphie woke me up shouting - I wear earplugs and sleep upstairs and I still heard her. The ginger took off out of the cat flap when he heard me coming down the stairs. Meanwhile Percy was running round and round in his room, wanting to get out and join in. Maybe this is how they can bond. United in evicting the enemy