The Windmill by yorkshirekiwi
The Windmill

I saw Skip's appeal for more entries for the WWYD round. On his original photo he mentioned the Amish people, so I decided to make it into an Amish scene. I used 2 photos with creative commons licences.
Plus some textures and colouring of my own

Photo by Steve Best on StockSnap

https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3091368/free-photo-image-america-amish-buggies
27th July 2022 27th Jul 22

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
Esther Rosenberg ace
That is awesome !
July 27th, 2022  
