Photo 431
The Windmill
I saw Skip's appeal for more entries for the WWYD round. On his original photo he mentioned the Amish people, so I decided to make it into an Amish scene. I used 2 photos with creative commons licences.
Plus some textures and colouring of my own
Photo
by
Steve Best
on
StockSnap
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3091368/free-photo-image-america-amish-buggies
27th July 2022
27th Jul 22
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
Tags
windmill
,
wwyd213
Esther Rosenberg
ace
That is awesome !
July 27th, 2022
