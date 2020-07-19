Sign up
Photo 1541
Love a Bench AND a Gate
View from the fernery to the meadows. Love the fern themed bench?
19th July 2020
19th Jul 20
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016
Taffy
ace
This has a lot of atmosphere the way you've processed it. It feels like the setting of someone's very important life story, a turn of events, the start or the end of something. Very interesting scene.
July 19th, 2020
