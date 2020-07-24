Previous
Something is Eating my Leaves by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1545

Something is Eating my Leaves

As lockdown happened and we were sent away from work, we divvied up the sunflower seeds we were going to give out to children. We had a race for tallest and first to bloom.

Mine has finally flowered and is about 7 foot tall, it has many visits from bees, but not when a camera is pointing at it.
Jacqueline ace
They are probably shy ☺️
July 24th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
July 24th, 2020  
