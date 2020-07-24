Sign up
Photo 1545
Something is Eating my Leaves
As lockdown happened and we were sent away from work, we divvied up the sunflower seeds we were going to give out to children. We had a race for tallest and first to bloom.
Mine has finally flowered and is about 7 foot tall, it has many visits from bees, but not when a camera is pointing at it.
24th July 2020
24th Jul 20
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
Tags
sunflower
,
look at that sky
Jacqueline
ace
They are probably shy ☺️
July 24th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
July 24th, 2020
