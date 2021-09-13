Sign up
Photo 1959
Getting the Last Drops of Nectar
One of the brambles is still producing flowers and this industrious bee visited them all.
13th September 2021
13th Sep 21
3
2
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
1952
1953
1954
1955
1956
1957
1958
1959
Views
6
6
Comments
3
3
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
13th September 2021 2:53pm
Tags
sixws-122
Jacqueline
ace
Stunning shot!
September 13th, 2021
Monica
Fantastic macro!
September 13th, 2021
katy
ace
Holy moly! What amazing detail! Words escape me beyond that! FAV
September 13th, 2021
