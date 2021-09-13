Previous
Getting the Last Drops of Nectar by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Getting the Last Drops of Nectar

One of the brambles is still producing flowers and this industrious bee visited them all.
13th September 2021 13th Sep 21

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Jacqueline ace
Stunning shot!
September 13th, 2021  
Monica
Fantastic macro!
September 13th, 2021  
katy ace
Holy moly! What amazing detail! Words escape me beyond that! FAV
September 13th, 2021  
