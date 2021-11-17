Sign up
Photo 2024
My happy Place - From The Sea
I paddled on my SUPboard to langstone from Emsworth today, was very brave and got out phone to get this.
Shattered after a 3 mile round trip ( but did stop for hot chocolate in the pub!)
17th November 2021
17th Nov 21
JackieR
langstone
Anne
ace
Paddled as in a canoe?? Looks like a lovely spot, did it used to be a windmill?
November 17th, 2021
Lesley
ace
A fabulous spot. I hope you enjoyed your well-deserved hot chocolate .
November 17th, 2021
JackieR
ace
@365anne
as on SUPboard!! I'm shattered
@tinley23
but getting back on board was so hard!!!
November 17th, 2021
Merrelyn
ace
Well done you, that's quite a paddle on a SUP.
November 17th, 2021
@tinley23 but getting back on board was so hard!!!