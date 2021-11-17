Previous
Next
My happy Place - From The Sea by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2024

My happy Place - From The Sea

I paddled on my SUPboard to langstone from Emsworth today, was very brave and got out phone to get this.

Shattered after a 3 mile round trip ( but did stop for hot chocolate in the pub!)
17th November 2021 17th Nov 21

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
554% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Anne ace
Paddled as in a canoe?? Looks like a lovely spot, did it used to be a windmill?
November 17th, 2021  
Lesley ace
A fabulous spot. I hope you enjoyed your well-deserved hot chocolate .
November 17th, 2021  
JackieR ace
@365anne as on SUPboard!! I'm shattered
@tinley23 but getting back on board was so hard!!!
November 17th, 2021  
Merrelyn ace
Well done you, that's quite a paddle on a SUP.
November 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise