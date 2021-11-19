Sign up
Photo 2026
The Shard
Left overs after making some Christmas decorations.
19th November 2021
19th Nov 21
1
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3248
photos
211
followers
110
following
555% complete
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2022
1112
2023
2024
1113
2025
1114
2026
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
19th November 2021 3:57pm
Susan Wakely
ace
I am amazed that you didn’t create something with these scraps.
November 19th, 2021
