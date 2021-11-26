Sign up
Photo 2033
Festive Glass
On
November 19th
I spent an afternoon cutting glass and making shapes to hang on trees or windows.
As usual I couldn't resist making a boat scene to display in a stand.
26th November 2021
26th Nov 21
1
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Susan Wakely
ace
All fabulous and creative.
November 26th, 2021
