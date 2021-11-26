Previous
Festive Glass by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2033

Festive Glass

On November 19th I spent an afternoon cutting glass and making shapes to hang on trees or windows.

As usual I couldn't resist making a boat scene to display in a stand.
26th November 2021 26th Nov 21

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Susan Wakely ace
All fabulous and creative.
November 26th, 2021  
