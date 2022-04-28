Previous
Vintage Glass Bottles (aka Fossicked Finds) by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Vintage Glass Bottles (aka Fossicked Finds)

Of course there's a stash of fossicked finds in the bathroom, these ones styled to be photographed!!

Lotion, Milton and hair oil bottle, two complete with cork, yours for three to five quid each.
JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
moni kozi ace
Nice finds.
I wonder where do you store these?
April 28th, 2022  
JackieR ace
@monikozi the bathroom, spare room and my "studio" I've just given away a huge boxfull to a vintage glass collector ( most were swappsies!)
April 28th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
They all look in perfect condition! I'd love to see a couple of flowers with long stalks in one of these!
April 28th, 2022  
JackieR ace
@maggiemae click on the tag and there's a few......
April 28th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Thanks for the offer but I have one or two myself!
April 28th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
April 28th, 2022  
JackieR ace
@wakelys but we must go on a fossick hunt again soon.......
April 28th, 2022  
