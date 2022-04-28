Sign up
Photo 2186
Vintage Glass Bottles (aka Fossicked Finds)
Of course there's a stash of fossicked finds in the bathroom, these ones styled to be photographed!!
Lotion, Milton and hair oil bottle, two complete with cork, yours for three to five quid each.
28th April 2022
28th Apr 22
7
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3553
photos
217
followers
86
following
598% complete
2179
2180
2181
2182
2183
2184
2185
2186
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
7
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
28th April 2022 8:26am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
fossicked finds
,
30-shots2022
moni kozi
ace
Nice finds.
I wonder where do you store these?
April 28th, 2022
JackieR
ace
@monikozi
the bathroom, spare room and my "studio" I've just given away a huge boxfull to a vintage glass collector ( most were swappsies!)
April 28th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
They all look in perfect condition! I'd love to see a couple of flowers with long stalks in one of these!
April 28th, 2022
JackieR
ace
@maggiemae
click on the tag and there's a few......
April 28th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Thanks for the offer but I have one or two myself!
April 28th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice capture
April 28th, 2022
JackieR
ace
@wakelys
but we must go on a fossick hunt again soon.......
April 28th, 2022
I wonder where do you store these?