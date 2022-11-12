Previous
Cormorant by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Cormorant

My challenge was to be inspired by the work of David Hilliard and I do so like his triptychs.

12th November 2022 12th Nov 22

JackieR

katy ace
FAV This is really nice Jackie . I love the way the framing complements the actual photos and I love the dark silhouettes. There’s something quite appealing about the middle photo being basically blank as well
November 12th, 2022  
JackieR ace
@aecasey I'm really chuffed with this one!!!
November 12th, 2022  
