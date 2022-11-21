Previous
A Year of Hands by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
A Year of Hands

My year long project has been to gain confidence in photographing people, and I've asked countless strangers if I can get an image of their hands.

My project 'A Story of Hands' was inspired by the artist's challenge at the beginning of the year. Today my selected printed photographs arrived!

Four distinct themes have emerged with the project; artisanal, professional, health and caring. Now to get some of those old-fashioned photo-corner things to place them in my accordion album.
JackieR ace
Thank you again @etienne for introducing me to her work!
November 21st, 2022  
