Photo 2389
A Year of Hands
My year long project has been to gain confidence in photographing people, and I've asked countless strangers if I can get an image of their hands.
My project 'A Story of Hands' was inspired by the
artist's challenge
at the beginning of the year. Today my selected printed photographs arrived!
Four distinct themes have emerged with the project; artisanal, professional, health and caring. Now to get some of those old-fashioned photo-corner things to place them in my accordion album.
21st November 2022
21st Nov 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
JackieR
ace
Thank you again
@etienne
for introducing me to her work!
November 21st, 2022
