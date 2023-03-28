Previous
Pithy Orange by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2516

Pithy Orange

It is a satsuma really, and it was eaten after it had its portrait taken
28th March 2023 28th Mar 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
689% complete

Joan Robillard ace
Great low light
March 28th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nice lighting
March 28th, 2023  
Peter ace
Beautifully lit and captured Jackie, looks a little dry to me, lol
March 28th, 2023  
Wylie ace
beautifully isolated on black.
March 28th, 2023  
