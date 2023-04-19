Previous
Meeces Temporarily Back on the Mantlepiece by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2538

Meeces Temporarily Back on the Mantlepiece

The meeces and I received a lovely card all the way from Alabama. This beautiful artwork is so lovely, when the meeces' jaunts this month are finished, they will be the safe guardians of the cat portrait.
19th April 2023 19th Apr 23

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
They seem to like their new friend. Beautiful drawing.
April 19th, 2023  
