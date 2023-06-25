Previous
Classic Revisited by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2605

Classic Revisited

I need to practise a bit more. RAW, tripod and BnW setting on camera, lots of removal of dust spots!
25th June 2023 25th Jun 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
713% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Brian ace
Super. fav
June 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise