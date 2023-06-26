Previous
Visiting Miss Willmott's Ghost
Visiting Miss Willmott's Ghost

I love the apocryphal tale of Miss Ellen Willmott secretly scattering eryngium seeds in other people's gardens, but am glad the name has stuck for some sea hollies. This beautiful specimum was alive with honey bees and hover flies.
26th June 2023

June 26th, 2023  
