Photo 2606
Visiting Miss Willmott's Ghost
I love the apocryphal tale of Miss Ellen Willmott secretly scattering eryngium seeds in other people's gardens, but am glad the name has stuck for some sea hollies. This beautiful specimum was alive with honey bees and hover flies.
26th June 2023
26th Jun 23
bees
bees
Walks @ 7
ace
Love this, just a touch of competition
June 26th, 2023
