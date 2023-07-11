Previous
The Shape of Faith by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2621

The Shape of Faith

Kate Viner, a sculptor, is exhibiting at Chichester Cathedral. It was impossible to isolate this beautiful sculpture in camera.

https://kateviner.com/
11th July 2023 11th Jul 23

JackieR

Oh so lovely.
July 11th, 2023  
This is delightful
July 11th, 2023  
