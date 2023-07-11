Sign up
Previous
Photo 2621
The Shape of Faith
Kate Viner, a sculptor, is exhibiting at Chichester Cathedral. It was impossible to isolate this beautiful sculpture in camera.
https://kateviner.com/
11th July 2023
11th Jul 23
2
2
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4382
photos
217
followers
106
following
718% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
11th July 2023 12:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
adamski effect
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh so lovely.
July 11th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
This is delightful
July 11th, 2023
